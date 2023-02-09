Trump Comes For Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance: ‘Without Her Stylist She’d Be Nothing’

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, took aim at popstar Rihanna on Thursday – insulting the pop diva.

“Without her “Stylist” she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Remarkably, Trump’s jab at the self-made billionaire came as he was sharing a post from a sitting member of Congress – who also took aim at the songstress.

“Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” wrote Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) on Truth Social.

Jackson famously served as the physician to the president. His tenure ended mired in scandal as he was accused of various acts of misconduct.

Rihanna, the second best-selling female artist of all time, is set to perform at the Super Bowl during the halftime show on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rihanna performance will mark her first time in front of a live audience since 2016. “I haven’t been on stage for seven years,” the singer told reporters this week.

Rihanna told Vogue in 2019 that she turned down performing at the Super Bowl in 202o to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. “Absolutely,” she replied when asked. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

