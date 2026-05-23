JUST IN: Shooter Died at Hospital After Firing Multiple Shots at White House With Trump Inside

A male shooter who opened fire on the White House with a pistol died at a local hospital after he exchanged fire with Secret Service, Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reported on Saturday afternoon.

Hogan reported the gunman died about two hours after firing three shots at the White House. President Donald Trump was inside the Oval Office and working on finalizing a deal to end the Iran war when the shooting took place.

A bystander was also hit by a bullet, with Hogan reporting it was unclear if the bystander was shot by the gunman or during the shootout that followed between the shooter and Secret Service.

Hogan did not have details on the shooter’s identity. The shooting happened at the corner of 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. around 6:00 p.m. local time.

Reuters had reported the suspect was transported to George Washington Hospital, and the Associated Press reported both the suspect and the bystander were both in critical condition when they were rushed to the hospital.

NEW: STATEMENT FROM SECRET SERVICE pic.twitter.com/IcbGUZvwR7 — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) May 24, 2026

Trump had posted from the White House a few hours earlier that “final aspects and details” of a peace deal with Iran were being worked out and that an agreement would be “announced shortly.”

The sound of dozens of gunshots sent ABC News reporter Selina Wang diving for cover before she and her team were rushed to the White House press briefing room for safety. Several other reporters were rushed there as well. CNN reported its journalists also heard dozens of gunshots, “triggering a lockdown and a rapid response” from Secret Service.

DC News Now reporter Chris Flanagan reported he and other journalists were released from lockdown at 6:51 p.m. local time. He said there was a “huge” law enforcement response to the shots outside the White House. Fox News reported earlier on Saturday that the shooter never got inside the White House gates.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!