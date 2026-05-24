Megyn Kelly Gets Personal in Utterly Scorching Criticism of Trump — Claims He’s ‘Cheated on Every Wife He’s Had’

Megyn Kelly went scorched earth on Donald Trump during an appearance on the Hodgetwins Podcast and accused the president of cheating “on every wife he’s had” — including First Lady Melania Trump.

The subject came up as the hosts spoke about Joe Kent, Trump’s former counterterrorism chief, whose wife Shannon died in a suicide bombing while serving with the U.S. military in Syria in 2019.

Kent resigned from the second Trump administration in March over the U.S. war with Iran, after penning a scathing letter saying Iran “posed no imminent threat” to the United States, and accusing Israel of pressuring Trump into launching the attack.

When speaking with reporters about the fallout, Trump said he was “not a fan of” Kent, and took a stab at him for remarrying “fairly quickly” after Shannon’s death. Kent married his current wife, Heather Kaiser Kent, more than four years after Shannon’s death.

Trump’s criticism did not sit well with Kelly, at all.

“Talk about a glass house!” Kelly exclaimed. “I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had. I mean, he met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana. It was all over the New York papers.”

“And by the way,” Kelly continued, “Ivana, his first wife, accused him of raping her. She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got, that she made him get. It was so painful, that he raped her. And she later retracted that when he ran for president, but that stood on the books for some time. I don’t know whether that’s true or not, but just saying, clearly not a great relationship there. And then he winds up with Melania, and you know, if you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania that’s great. You got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

That came a moment after Kelly told the story of how her father died suddenly of a heart attack when he was just 45.

“And my mother was 44 and was absolutely devastated. They had a true love affair, my parents. They deeply loved one another. And my mom, who’s a nurse, was left with nothing. She had his one small life insurance policy and that’s it. She had three kids, two of whom were in college. And she was devastated, her world was blown apart,” Kelly said.

Kelly said her mother joined a group that offered counseling for widows and widowers.

“And she did that every day for three years. And in year-three, she met a widower in that group who had lost his wife to cancer,” Kelly continued. “And at year four-and-a-half, she got married to him. She got remarried. Four years is a long time, actually. It’s plenty of time to grieve your spouse and possibly find love again. Especially for someone in their 40s who knows themself and is mature.”

Watch the clip above via the Hodgetwins Podcast on YouTube.

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