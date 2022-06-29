Trump Endorses Opponent of House January 6 Committee Witness ‘Hack’ Rusty Bowers

Former President Donald Trump endorsed the opponent of a witness who testified in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump endorsed David Farnsworth, who is running against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified in front of the committee this month about refusing to go along with Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election including in Arizona, which Joe Biden won.

In a statement on Wednesday announcing his endorsement of former Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth, ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, Trump said:

David Farnsworth is an outstanding individual who has shown great courage in representing the wonderful people of Arizona! He has fought tirelessly on the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud Scandal, the open and poisonous Southern Border, for our totally under siege Second Amendment, our Military, our Vets, Tax and Regulation Cuts, and so many other things important to the people of the State that he so loves, and is a True Patriot, and has risked it all for his love of our Country and its Constitution. David Farnsworth is going against a longtime political operative, or hack, Rusty Bowers, who has been an absolute disaster for Arizona and everything which Arizona Values represent. Bowers fought Election Integrity harder than any Democrat, or even the RINO Commissioners of Maricopa County. In fact, the RINOs of the State, headed by Bowers and his group, were far worse than the Democrats because you never knew where they were coming from. Bowers must be defeated, and highly respected David Farnsworth is the man to do it. He will straighten things out and secure your Border (just as we had, when I was President, the most secure Southern Border in the history of our Country, only two short years ago!). This is a very important race because it will determine the future of Arizona, which is now on the precipice of disaster, with illegal aliens pouring in at every level and voters, through massive voter fraud and irregularities, losing their VOICE. David Farnsworth will get rid of the stench of Rusty Bowers and his crew of RINOs who are systematically destroying everything that Arizona stands for. He is a puppet of Governor Doug Ducey, a man who was totally afraid to act on so many important issues. It is my great honor to state that former State Senator David Farnsworth has my Complete and Total Endorsement for State Senate in Arizona Legislative District 10!

