Trump Fan Charged with Faking ‘BLM/Antifa’ Arson and Graffiti Attack After Taking Supporters for 17 Grand in Donations

Trump supporter Denis Molla has been charged with faking an arson attack that he blamed on Black Lives Matter and Antifa, then collecting tens of thousands from online supporters and his insurance company.

In September of 2020 — just two months before then-President Donald Trump‘s reelection bid went down in flames to now-President Joe Biden in an electoral landslide — Molla’s camper was set ablaze and his home was spray-painted with graffiti that read “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and an apparent attempt at an “anarchy” symbol.

Molla said he’d seen three people running from the scene, and blamed the attack on his prominently-displayed Trump flags.

In an interview at the time, Molla told CBS News Minnesota “I heard just a big, loud boom, or a bang. The first thing for me was my kids, my wife. What’s going on?”

He went on to say, of the losses, “Our family’s safe, that’s the main thing. All this is material, it’s all material. It’s not as important as our family.”

“We’re just very happy to be alive, and praise God that we’re alive,” wife Deana Molla said at the time.

But according to prosecutors, Molla faked the entire incident, then profited by filing claims for insurance and raising money using GoFundMe:

Deana and Denis Molla previously told the Star Tribune they were asleep in the house with their 2-year-old son and 5-month old daughter when the fire erupted. “In reality, as (Denis) Molla well knew, Molla started his own property on fire, Molla spray-painted the graffiti on his own property and there were no unknown males near his homes,” according to charging documents. Prosecutors say he later filed a claim with his insurance company for more than $300,000 and received about $61,000. He also deposited into his personal bank account more than $17,000 from his “Patriots for the Mollas” GoFundMe account.

The Minnesota Star Tribune also noted the chef’s-kiss detail that when the insurance company denied some of his claims, Molla “submitted complaints that the company was defrauding him, and he threatened to report it to the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the attorney general.”

Watch the interview above via CBS News Minnesota.

