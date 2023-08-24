Trump Gives Stunning Jan. 6 Answer When Tucker Carlson Asks If We’re ‘Headed For Civil War’

Former President Donald Trump gave a stunning response to a Tucker Carlson question about an impending civil war in which he cited the “hatred” from January 6 rioters.

On Wednesday night, eight candidates took the stage for a debate moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier and fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Fox News, while Trump skipped the proceeding to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show.

That interview was simulcast on Real America’s Voice, and wrapped up with a truly stunning exchange that the network simply entitled “CIVIL WAR” on its Rumble account:

TUCKER CARLSON: Do you think we’re moving towards civil war? DONALD TRUMP: There’s tremendous passion and there’s tremendous love. You know, January 6 was a very interesting day because they don’t report it properly, I believe was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken before. And, you know, some of the crowds have spoken before and like July 4th on the Mall. I think they had a million people there. But I think that the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken before was on January 6. And people that were in that crowd, a very, very small group of people. And we said patriotically and peacefully, peacefully and patriotically. Right? Nobody ever says that. Go peacefully and patriotically. But people that were in that crowd that day, very small group of people, went down there. And then there are a lot of, a lot of scenarios that we can talk about. But people in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they’ve ever experienced. There was love in that crowd, there was love and unity. I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love, and I’ve also never seen simultaneously, and from the same people, such hatred of what they’ve done to our country. TUCKER CARLSON: So do you think it’s possible that there’s open conflict? We seem to be moving toward something. DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know, because I don’t know what it you know, I can say this. There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen. And that’s probably a bad combination. TUCKER CARLSON: Donald Trump. Thank you. DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much. TUCKER CARLSON: Very much. DONALD TRUMP: Thank you. TUCKER CARLSON: That is a bad combination. DONALD TRUMP: Bad combination. Thank you.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

