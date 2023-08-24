Trump Boosters Roil Over Ron DeSantis’ Hesitation to Say He’ll Back Fmr. President Even If Convicted: ‘What a P*ssy’

Donald Trump’s supporters on the social media platform once known as Twitter were unforgiving to Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor blinked when asked if he’d fall in line with the ex-president even if the latter is convicted of a crime.

As Fox News hosted the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election, the debate’s third segment revolved around Trump’s legal perils now that he has been indicted for the fourth time. After Martha MacCallum introduced the topic, Bret Baier asked all the candidates “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice? Raise your hand if you would.”

Vivek Ramaswamy was the first to raise his hand, followed by Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum. DeSantis raised his hand after seeing his rivals who had already done so, and he was followed by Mike Pence and a seemingly half-hearted raise from Chris Christie. Only Asa Hutchinson outright refused to raise his hand.

DeSantis’ hesitation didn’t go unnoticed, especially with Trump’s supporters who flagged the moment on X. As such, they called out the governor by accusing him of following the lead of his on-stage rivals.

DeSantis literally looked around to make sure it was safe to raise his hand! What a pussy!#GOPDebatepic.twitter.com/ukleuKuvO9 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) August 24, 2023

Wow DeSantis refused to pledge to support Trump until he looked and saw @VivekGRamaswamy and @NikkiHaley raising their hands. DeSantis is a COWARD!! pic.twitter.com/kAtXWXLF4w — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) August 24, 2023

😂😂😂When asked who would pardon Trump……DeSantis looks at Vivek before he raises his hand. https://t.co/3UFkPJD1rj — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 24, 2023

TRUMP WON THE DEBATE AND HE WASN'T EVEN ON STAGE There are Hunters and there are Gatherers. DeSantis is a Gatherer. After candidates were asked if they would support Trump if he was the nominee, DeSanttis had to look at everyone on stage before raising his hand. Trump is a… pic.twitter.com/fAX6uMU29f — Futurist (@americasgreat) August 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis was one of the last to raise his hand when Bret Baier asked the low-polling candidates if they would support Trump if he’s the nominee. It’s sad Mr. DeSantis won’t stand with 74 million Americans.

pic.twitter.com/kUSkgnfw2M — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) August 24, 2023

.@VivekGRamaswamy shoots hand high up in the air when asked if he would pardon Donald Trump Watch how everyone else on stage looks at him before they timidly raise their fingers https://t.co/70HhpePede — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

The fact that DeSantis had to look around for confirmation first when asked if he would still support Trump if convicted speaks volumes.

https://t.co/6rLj3HnqZD — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 24, 2023

Everyone had to fall in line after Vivek first said he'd pardon Trump. https://t.co/iskVdi90mj — Red Pill News (@RedPillReporter) August 24, 2023

DeSantis…always looking to the polls, to the establishment, to the media to make his decisions https://t.co/tbKNCN5p9A — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) August 24, 2023

