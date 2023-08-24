Trump Boosters Roil Over Ron DeSantis’ Hesitation to Say He’ll Back Fmr. President Even If Convicted: ‘What a P*ssy’
Donald Trump’s supporters on the social media platform once known as Twitter were unforgiving to Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor blinked when asked if he’d fall in line with the ex-president even if the latter is convicted of a crime.
As Fox News hosted the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election, the debate’s third segment revolved around Trump’s legal perils now that he has been indicted for the fourth time. After Martha MacCallum introduced the topic, Bret Baier asked all the candidates “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice? Raise your hand if you would.”
Vivek Ramaswamy was the first to raise his hand, followed by Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum. DeSantis raised his hand after seeing his rivals who had already done so, and he was followed by Mike Pence and a seemingly half-hearted raise from Chris Christie. Only Asa Hutchinson outright refused to raise his hand.
DeSantis’ hesitation didn’t go unnoticed, especially with Trump’s supporters who flagged the moment on X. As such, they called out the governor by accusing him of following the lead of his on-stage rivals.
