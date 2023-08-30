Trump Goes On Truth Social Bender, Posts 31 Videos In 5 Hours

Former President Donald Trump went on a Truth Social bender on Wednesday, posting 31 videos in the last five hours where he directed his anger at Fox News, Bill Barr, the Department of Justice, and Joe Biden.

As the Republican frontrunner faces four criminal indictments related to his handling of classified material and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, he took to Truth Social to vent about his political woes and foes on Wednesday.

For the first time since leaving office, Trump returned to Twitter, now known as X, to advertise his mugshot earlier this month, but has since been silent on the platform — preferring to use Truth as his main source of communication with supporters.

“Fox News and the Wall Street Journal fight me because Murdoch is a globalist,” Trump said in a short video on Wednesday afternoon. “And I am America First. It’s very simple, and it will always be that way, so get used to it.”

In another video, Trump attacked his former Attorney General Bill Barr as “slow thinking” for not having the “courage” to “fight election fraud.” The former president also claimed that the United States is becoming a “banana republic” because of the “Biden indictments” served to him over the last few months.

Watch some of the videos below:

The growing number of Truth posts from Trump comes just two days after the Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that his 2020 election case, spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith, will be set for March 4th, 2024, one day after Super Tuesday.

