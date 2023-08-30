Trump Wildly Claims Fox News May Be Done For Because It Has Too Many Anti-MAGA Pundits: ‘BAD FOR FOX!’

Former President Donald Trump at least two dozen short video clips to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. In the videos, Trump repeated much of the same grievance-laced rhetoric he has become known for but diverged a bit from his greatest hits to attack Fox News.

“Why does Fox News constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight the radical left lunatics while he was the attorney general of the United States, and who, even more importantly, refused to fight election fraud, of which there was much,” Trump said in one of the clips posted with the caption, “BILL BARR IS BAD FOR FOX!”

Trump went on to not-so-subtly attempt to bully the network into giving him more favorable coverage.

“Unless Fox News starts putting on the right people, their ratings will continue to erode. They’re down 35% from just a short while ago,” the GOP frontrunner declared.

“That’s because people don’t want to hear Bill Barr. They don’t want to hear Karl Rove and they don’t want to hear Marc Thiessen and some of these other people, to put it nicely,” he continued, adding:

They don’t want to hear these people. They want to hear the people that are going to turn around our country. They want to hear the people that are going to make America great again. And until they do, Fox will suffer in the ratings. And frankly, it may be too late. Their debate was the lowest-rated debate in history. And right opposite the debate, they had the highest-rated interview in history. I won’t say who participated in that interview because I want to keep things nice and friendly, but Fox News should get on the proper road. It’s a road to greatness. It’s a road to making America great again and putting America first. And if they do that, they will see their ratings surge again, maybe. But maybe it’s too late. Thank you very much.

Notably, Fox News’s debate outperformed ratings expectations and was viewed by more than 70% of primary debates in the last two election cycles. Fox News also extended its winning streak atop the cable news ratings in August to 30 straight months leading the industry. While Fox did see a drop in ratings after firing Tucker Carlson in April, the network’s reshuffled prime time lineup rose 32% in the ratings this month compared to the months following Carlson’s ouster.

In another clip Trump posted Wednesday, he attacked Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

“The Wall Street Journal fights me because Murdoch is a globalist. That’s right. Rupert Murdoch is a globalist. You don’t know that. And I am America first. It’s very simple. I put America first. It will always be that way, so get used to it,” Trump raged.

“DeSanctimonious, by the way, is done. He was a Murdoch pick, just like Jeb Bush was a Murdoch candidate. How did that work out? Just like Hillary Clinton, Murdoch liked Hillary Clinton, Crooked Hillary. And that was another pick of Murdoch,” Trump said.

Watch the clips above.

