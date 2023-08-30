MAGA Guest Tells Fox News, ‘Mitch Is Very Much Expendable’ Hours After McConnell Freezes Up

Conservative activist Ned Ryun will not miss Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) whenever it is he leaves his role as the Republican leader.

On Wednesday, McConnell froze when asked whether he will run for reelection in 2026.

“Oh,” McConnell said. “That’s uh.” He then froze and remained stupefied before an aide rushed to him.

“Did you hear the question, Senator, about running for reelection in 2026?” she asked.

McConnell did not snap out of it.

“All right, I’m sorry, you all,” the aide said. “We’re gonna need a minute.”

It was the second such incident for McConnell since late July.

Laura Ingraham led with the story during Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

“Politico, by the way, rushed to McConnell’s defense almost immediately, which I found fascinating today, saying that he ‘quickly convened with allies,’ pointing out that, ‘The GOP leader still has unfinished business. He’s trying to facilitate more aid to Ukraine and offer an alternate vision to former president Donald Trump,'” she said. “Ned, that really is the rub. He’s with the establishment, both in the media and in the Democrat party on key issues. Is he not?”

Ryun agreed.

“Oh, absolutely,” he replied before downplaying McConnell’s role in shepherding through Trump’s judicial nominees. “Mitch was considered an expert in procedural. That wasn’t Mitch. And saw that with his absence. That was the cloakroom staff and the floor staff. So, I think Mitch is very much expendable. He’s not with the base and I think he’s made it very clear that his priorities with Ukraine and other things have nothing to do with where the Republican base is right now.”

McConnell stepped away from the Senate for a few weeks in the spring after suffering a fall at a dinner in Washington, D.C.

Ryun went on to predict that McConnell will be succeeded by Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD).

