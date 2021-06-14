Donald Trump Jr. slammed Hunter Biden in a Monday interview as a “total piece of garbage” and suggested there was a double standard when it came to the media’s coverage — or lack thereof — of his improprieties.

“He tried smoking parmesan cheese,” Trump Jr. said in a recorded podcast interview with Lisa Boothe released on Monday. “Imagine that was me. So when I make fun of that, which is pretty insane, when I make fun of that, ‘Oh, you’re being unsympathetic to someone with addiction problems.’ Like, no, I’m not, no, I’m not. Like, having an addiction problem doesn’t absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life, right?”

Trump Jr. was alluding to a statement Biden made in an April interview when he said he smoked “anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine” during the height of his drug addiction, and facetiously suggested that included “parmesan cheese.” Trump Jr. subsequently invoked the name of Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper at Washington, D.C.’s Mpire strip club who alleged she fathered a child with Biden.

“If I knocked up a stripper and spent three years trying to avoid child support … it would probably be a really, really big story,” Trump Jr. said. “Like, a really big one. Hunter, no problem. Total pass. ‘I can’t believe you’d even bring it up! Don that’s, wow, so terrible of you.’ You think I’d get that break? You think they’d give me the benefit of the doubt and say, ‘No, no, there’s probably something else to the story?’ I don’t think so. I’m pretty sure it would be a really big deal. But, you know, he can do it. So that’s not it, he’s just a bad guy. He’s just figured this is an easy way to make money. They’ve been milking it forever and it’s not just Hunter. Joe’s brother, I wrote about this in Liberal Privilege as well, same thing, they’ve been feeding off of his taxpayer-funded office for decades. That’s their business. And, you know, again, because he’s a Democrat that’s OK.”

