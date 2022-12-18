Trump Kicks Off His Sunday With Truth Social Freakout Over 2024 Polls and Jan. 6 Committee ‘Thugs and Scoundrels’

Former President Donald Trump has begun his Sunday with a meltdown about 2024 presidential polls and the Jan. 6 Committee – among other subjects.

In a string of posts Sunday morning to Truth Social, Trump lashed out at 2024 surveys he believes are inaccurate, while claiming he’s “beating everybody in the REAL Polls, by a lot.” To back his claim, Trump posted the numbers from the latest Harvard/Harris poll — which show him leading Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) 48-25. That result conflicts with a USA Today survey from earlier this week, which shows Republicans prefer DeSantis 56-33, and that 61 percent of Republicans don’t even want Trump to run.

In his rant, Trump accused Democrats of being disingenuous in their wishes that Trump run again — even though Democrats fared well in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections in which Trump was the GOP’s standard bearer.

“The Democrats will do anything not to run against me, MAGA, and putting AMERICA FIRST,” Trump wrote. “Remember, they are the Party of MISINFORMATION, constantly saying the opposite of what they really want.”

From there, the former president trashed the FBI.

“The FBI’s Illegal Left Wing DOMINANCE over TWITTER, FACEBOOK, and other Big Tech companies, has been a shock to the World, but remember, this was only one of MANY ways that the 2020 Election was Rigged & Stolen!!!” Trump wrote. He added, “DON’T FORGET, THESE THUGS SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!!”

Trump concluded his Sunday morning diatribe with a series of posts denouncing the Jan. 6 committee.

“The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others,” Trump wrote. “They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country!!!”

He added, “Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee. It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com