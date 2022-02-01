A new report details former President Donald Trump’s direct involvement in plots to try and use U.S. national security agencies to seize voting machines as a means to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including ordering Rudy Giuliani to ask the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to do so.

The New York Times reported Monday night that “Mr. Trump asked Mr. Giuliani to call Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the acting deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, to ask about the viability of the proposal, according to two people familiar with the matter.”

Trump reportedly directed Giuliani, serving as his personal attorney, to specifically inquire about seizing voting machines in three key swing states that could potentially cast enough doubt on the election to change the outcome.

The Times noted that Giuliani made the call six weeks after Trump’s electoral defeat to President Joe Biden but before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol aimed at stopping the certification of electoral college results.

Cuccinelli told Giuliani that DHS did not have the authority to seize the machines, the Times added.

Giuliani was also reportedly opposed to the draft executive orders that Trump showed him in a meeting with Gen. Mike Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell. The orders, made public recently after the Jan. 6 committee got a hold of them, authorized the military to seize voting machines.

“When Mr. Giuliani read the draft order, he told Mr. Trump that the military could be used only if there was clear-cut evidence of foreign interference in the election,” the Times reported.

Trump reportedly only showed Giuliani the proposed draft order after then-Attorney General Bill Barr told Trump that the Department of Justice would not be willing to seize voting machines.

