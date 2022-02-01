ADL Chief Jonathan Greenblatt Contradicts His Own Group’s Bizarrely Narrow Definition of Racism

Anti-Defamation League national director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appeared on The View on Tuesday and delivered a message on the Holocaust that contradicted his own organization’s bizarrely narrow definition of racism.

Greenblatt appeared on the ABC show to address Whoopi Goldberg’s comments that sparked controversy this week: she said that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” but “about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Greenblatt had replied to Goldberg in a tweet.

“No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH.”

On Monday night, Goldberg apologized. On Tuesday’s show, she reiterated her apology, which Greenblatt appreciated.

The View host also asked Greenblatt to “explain why the Holocaust was about race.”

He delivered an extensive and thoughtful explanation:

There’s no question that the Holocaust was about race. That’s how the Nazis saw it as they perpetrated the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people across continents, across countries with deliberate and ruthless cruelty, and literally the first page of Maus, the book you were talking about yesterday, Whoopi, it opens with a quote from Hitler, and literally it says, “the Jews undoubtedly are a race, but they are not human.” You see, Hitler’s ideology, it was predicated on the idea that the Aryans, the Germans were a “master race,” and the Jews were a subhuman race. It was racialized anti-Semitism.

“Okay,” replied Goldberg.

Greenblatt continued:

Now that might not exactly fit or feel differently than the way we think about race in America, where primarily it’s about people of color. But throughout the Jewish people’s history, they have been marginalized, they have been persecuted, they have been slaughtered in large part because people felt they were not just a religion, but indeed a different race. And your platform, Whoopi, is so important using it now to educate people to realize that anti-Semitism remains a clear and present danger.

“Yes,” said Goldberg.

He concluded:

I mean, it’s a real issue, and we’ve got to confront it, and the racism at the core. I mean, keep this in mind that the Nazis implemented their Nuremberg Laws, right? Which dehumanized the Jewish people. My grandfather, my ancestors lived with this in Germany, and in many ways, the Jim Crow South used some of the same standards against Black people that we used against Jews, except the Jews were ultimately put into cattle cars and incinerated. That’s why it was such a singular catastrophe, and a moment of evil in human history.

While Greenblatt was spot on, his remarks contradict the ADL’s own definition of racism, which was changed in July 2020 to be made considerably more narrow.

The ADL’s original definition of racism was “the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another, that a person’s social and moral traits are predetermined by his or her inborn biological characteristics. Racial separatism is the belief, most of the time based on racism, that different races should be segregated and apart from another.”

The ADL’s new definition of racism is ludicrous: “The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.”

European Jews during the Holocaust were virtually all White. Greenblatt’s accurate claim that the Holocaust was indeed about race flies in the face of the ADL’s absurd definition of racism.

The ADL did not respond to a request for comment.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.