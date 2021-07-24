Trump Provokes Boos for Mike Pence: ‘Someone Gave Him Bad Advice’

Former President Donald Trump provoked boos for his former vice president during a speech in Phoenix on Saturday, telling his audience “someone gave him bad advice.”

“I only wish that my friend, Mike Pence, had that additional courage to send the results back to the legislatures, because it all happened so quickly,” Trump said in an evening speech at a Turning Point USA conference.

Trump paused long enough to provide attendees who opted to boo an opportunity to be heard before he continued.

“You know, they schemed on this plan for four years,” Trump added. This all happened so quickly. If he would have sent it back to the legislatures — someone gave him bad advice.”

The audience also booed an Arizona legislator, state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, shortly before Trump took the stage. Ugenti-Rita voted with Democrats this year against an election bill favored by Trump’s supporters.

Pence was similarly booed to his face in June when he spoke at the annual Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Kissimmee, Florida, where attendees loudly derided him as a “traitor” during his hapless effort to speak.

The former vice president has been deeply unpopular among Republicans since he left the White House in January. In a straw poll at a July edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference held in Dallas, just 1 percent of attendees said they favored him as a presidential candidate in 2024 — in the event Trump did not run. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis placed first, with support from 68 percent of attendees, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo placed second, with support from 5 percent.

Seventy percent of attendees said they would support Trump if he chooses to run, while 21 percent said they would support DeSantis against him. A statistical 0 percent said they would support Pence in that scenario.

