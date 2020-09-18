comScore
Trump Reacts to Death of RBG When Informed By a Reporter: ‘An Amazing Woman Who Led an Amazing Life’

By Josh FeldmanSep 18th, 2020, 9:45 pm

The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s tragic passing came partway into President Donald Trump’s rally Friday night. The president spoke for over an hour firing up his supporters in Minnesota as the political world was grappling with this stunning news.

The president was asked after the event for his reaction, surprised as he asked, “She just died?”

“Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time,” he said.

The president went on to say, “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. Actually sad to hear that.”

