President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning and took shots at Senator Lisa Murkowski and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president touted his support among Republicans and tweeted to Virginia “I am the only thing standing between you and your 2nd Amendment,” even tweeting this at one point:

After plugging Lou Dobbs’ upcoming book, the president retweeted a tweet about an upcoming event with Murkowski and added, “No thanks!”

Before the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing on Friday, Murkowski had indicated she would oppose voting for a nominee put forward by the president before the election.

Trump also weighed in on Jim Cramer calling Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” and then subsequently apologizing, saying he should’ve stood by it:

Jim, to late to take it back. Stay with the truth, no pandering! https://t.co/ml7zONzYVb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2020

