Trump’s Lawyers Reportedly Hired Team to Search Multiple Properties In Search of Even More Classified Docs

Lawyers for Donald Trump reportedly hired a team to search multiple properties belonging to the former president amid a criminal probe into his handling of classified documents, an investigation that already included the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

The Washington Post first reported on the searches, citing people familiar with the situation, on Wednesday. According to reporters Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, Spencer S. Hsu, and Devlin Barrett, Trump’s lawyers hired an outside team to conduct searches of at least two of his properties. One was reportedly at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the other was in Trump Tower in New York.

Trump’s legal team reportedly put the searches together after being asked to attest before a judge that absolutely all classified materials and documents related to the investigation had been turned over. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the Post the former president has remained “cooperative” in what he has described as a political witch hunt.

“President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent,” he said. The spokesperson also accused the Department of Justice of an “unwarranted attack” on the former president.

The team hired by Trump’s lawyers reportedly came up with no new classified documents.

The Post reported:

Trump’s lawyers have told the Justice Department that the outside team did not turn up any new classified information during their search, according to people familiar with the process, and have said they utilized a firm that had expertise in searching for documents. A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that four Trump properties had actually been searched by two people. Trump’s team oversaw the searches and reportedly offered for federal authorities to observe too, but they declined.

