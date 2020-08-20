Tucker Carlson attacked the Democratic Party for failing to denounce episodes of violence and looting in America’s cities during its convention this week, but then teed up footage of a street attack in New York City and rioting from May and early August in Chicago and Minneapolis by saying: “Take a look at the DNC after party this week. Watch.”

In a segment where he aimed criticism at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the Fox host directly tied the nationwide unrest to President Donald Trump’s opposition party.

“What’s interesting is what Kamala Harris didn’t say in that speech,” Carlson said. “At no point did she mention any of the people dying as she was speaking, the beatings, for example, that took place, the assaults going on as the Democratic National Convention progressed this week. They are not important.”

Carlson then aired a clip of a retired NYPD sergeant beaten and kicked in an assault in Midtown, an attack that occurred on August 11 and quickly went viral. “Cities across the country are falling apart in real time,” the Fox Host then added. “Take a look at the DNC after party this week, watch.”

After clips of rioting in Chicago, clearly marked as having took place on August 9th, and looting from Minneapolis, which occurred in late May, Carlson re-appeared.

“Those are real people. Their lives matter, no matter what they look like, no matter who they voted for,” he said. “They are Americans, their lives matter and they are being hurt and in some places killed but they weren’t mentioned.” However Carlson did not offer an explanation for how criminal activity from days and months before the convention were somehow part of a “DNC after party.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]