WATCH LIVE: Final Night of Democratic National Convention

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. Tonight is packed with some of the biggest speeches of the weeklong affair. Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden is of course delivering the big speech of the night, but he’ll be preceded by a number of party stars.

Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, and the Biden Family — including Hunter Biden — are all set to speak tonight.

The speeches kick off at 9 p.m., but the livestream starts at 8, with a DJ set from Atlanta’s very own Jermaine Dupri. Check Mediaite.com for live coverage of the event.

Watch live above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]