Tucker Carlson opened his show with a very weird and surreal attempt at satire targeting the “ecstatic” House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, whose alleged impeachment obsession he compared to that of a disturbed stalker’s, bizarrely claiming the Congressman has written it in “steamy, unhinged letters using his own body fluids.”

Carlson’s comments came in reaction to the passage of a full House procedural vote authorizing a new public phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. That the Fox News host, a vocal supporter of Trump, would single out Schiff was not surprising, since the California Congressman’s leadership role in the impeachment process has made him a favorite boogeyman among White House defenders.

“It was nearly perfect party line vote, every single Republican voted against it, all but two Democrats voted in favor of it,” Carlson noted, before he rolled out a number of disturbing analogies to attack Schiff.

“The congressman from Burbank was ecstatic, he has spent years obsessing over impeachment like it was a young Jodie Foster,” Carlson said, making a not-so-subtle comparison between Schiff and John Hinckley Jr., the mentally disturbed, would-be assassin of Ronald Reagan, who infamously tried to murder the president to impress the teenage actress.

“Colleagues say he has pictures of impeachment taped to the walls of his bedroom, he’s believed to have written it steamy unhinged letters with his own body fluids,” Carlson continued, upping the gross factor in his supposedly satirical narrative. “So, for Schiff, today’s vote was thrilling, in ways that only a court-appointed psychiatrist could fully appreciate.”

As proof of Schiff’s elation, Carlson said: “Watch him here pretend it was not the happiest day in his entire adult life,” teeing up a video clip where the Intel Chair spoke at an impeachment vote press conference and never once smiled or displayed any signs of smugness or happiness.

“We take no joy in this,” Carlson said after the clip, acidly mocking Schiff’s somber remarks. “Of all the many lies told at public expense in Washington, D.C., and there are many, that might be the most hilariously brazen of all in at least a generation for those of you keeping track at home. In fact, for Democrats, impeachment is like winning the lotto on Christmas.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]