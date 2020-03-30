Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

You’ve probably seen a number of PSAs making the rounds in the past few weeks to raise awareness about coronavirus and information every American needs to follow. Dr. Anthony Fauci himself has been going everywhere from The Daily Show to Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” to a chat with Stephen Curry to raise awarness.

Fox News is now contributing with a PSA of its own telling people to go to coronavirus.gov, featuring people on the network from both the news and opinion sides — Chris Wallace, Martha MacCallum, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Tucker Carlson, Dana Perino, Neil Cavuto, Sean Hannity, and Shannon Bream.

“We the people need to work as one,” they say in the ad. “We need to look out for each other. We need to support our friends, our families, and our loved ones.”

Some Fox News hosts received serious criticism for initial coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, but with the pandemic growing week by week, Fox has devoted greater coverage to coronavirus and has taken steps to follow the CDC guidelines. In the past few weeks, several Fox News and Fox Business Network employees tested positive for coronavirus and others like Lou Dobbs have been in self-quarantine.’

Fox News is also launching an “America Together” editorial series featuring daily uplifting and inspiring stories throughout the pandemic.

