Twitter Lists Kanye West as the Top Person to Follow Under Trending Category ‘The Jews’

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has not been without its hiccups including one on Friday morning that saw Kanye West’s account being heavily recommended to users.

On Friday, the topic “The Jews” began trending on the platform and one click led users to the suggestion to follow the controversial rapper, whose anti-Semitic rantings have kept him in the headlines for the last month.

In October, West was restricted from his accounts on various social media platforms after posting anti-Semitic content. The tweet that got him temporarily suspended from Twitter said, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The restrictions were silently lifted a few weeks later but West waited until Wednesday to begin tweeting again, posting a picture of basketball star Kyrie Irving with no context.

Irving has been making headlines after tweeting a link to a book and movie that exhibited anti-Semitic tropes. The basketball player has since apologized but has received a five game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to VICE, the hashtag “#IStandWithKyrie” was also trending Friday morning alongside “The Jews.”

Musk took over Twitter last Friday and has been making waves at the company by firing top leaders and staff. More massive layoffs were planned for this Friday as well.

Rumors of how Musk plans to conduct content moderation are swirling, but nothing has been officially announced.

