Twitter Removes Project Lincoln Tweet Targeting Trump Attorneys

Twitter on Tuesday removed a message published by Project Lincoln, an anti-Trump activist group, calling on users to target two attorneys working on President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge election results in Pennsylvania.

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the tweet said. It included names and contact information for Ronald Hicks and Carolyn McGee, who work for Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. The Naples, FL-based legal firm representing the Trump campaign in challenges related to Election Day.

“Make them famous,” the message added.

Along with Jones Day, Porter Wright is representing the Trump campaign on several lawsuits challenging election results in Pennsylvania. Progressives have sought to shame the law firms for doing so, with some suggesting it may hurt their ability to recruit young talent in a profession that leans decisively to the left.

The Lincoln Project, meanwhile, has pledged to spend at least $500,000 on advertising critical of the firms. “The law firms architecting Donald Trump’s unwarranted and dangerous attacks on our democracy are Jones Day and Porter Wright,” the group wrote in another tweet that was still available as of Tuesday evening. “Their employees should resign in protest.”

The effort is one of several measures taken by left-leaning individuals or groups in recent days to threaten consequences for those who have worked for for Trump. Hari Sevugan, a former spokesman to President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, also made headlines this week for launching the Trump Accountability Project, a database of those who have worked for the Trump administration. Sevugan said the aim was to “make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]