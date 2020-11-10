Fox News’ Bill Hemmer pressed Matt Schlapp Tuesday over the claims he’s making of widespread voter fraud in Nevada.

Schlapp claimed that they have evidence of “thousands and thousands of illegal votes” in the state.

Hemmer questioned him on that and said, “What it sounds to be as if there’s a case at the margins, but not overall at the state itself.” Schlapp objected to that characterization.

Minutes later, Hemmer said, “There has since been over the past couple of days evidence that there were members of the military that voted overseas. How do you defend that? Go ahead. And if there is a distinction, make it.

Schlapp said that’s not the case, claiming that the number of improper votes will “swell to 9000” at the least. He knocked the media for pushing “a mantra” that there’s no evidence yet, claiming, “I’ve never been to a place where we were able to demonstrate almost immediately thousands and thousands of improper ballots.”

“I’m not trying to tell you anything, I’m just trying to ask and figure it out myself,” Hemmer said. “When do we see that evidence there of these thousands and thousands that you’re talking about?”

Schlapp said they checked the database and claimed that the number will get “much larger” upon further scrutiny.

Later in the hour, Hemmer followed up on that in his interview with Senator Thom Tillis, the North Carolina Republican who was declared the winner in his race against Cal Cunningham earlier in the afternoon.

“Matt Schlapp just came back from Clark County,” Hemmer said. “He’s arguing that there are thousands and thousands of illegal votes cast. Well, that may or may not be the case, but so far we haven’t seen any evidence of that.”

And he directly asked Tillis, “At what moment do you say put up or shut up?”

Tillis said it’s “empirically wrong” to say that no fraud occurs, while adding, “Whether it not it rose to a level where it determined an outcome are the kinds of questions that you ask in these very, very close races.”

He said this is “a process we need to go through” and see what the courts say.

You can watch part of the panel discussion and Hemmer’s follow-up remarks above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]