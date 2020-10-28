Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday The New York Post would remain banned on Twitter until the news outlet deleted its reporting about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“They have to log into their account, which they can do at this minute, delete the original tweet, which fell under our original enforcement actions, and they can tweet the exact same material, tweet the exact same article, and it would go through,” Dorsey said in response to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“The New York Post isn’t just some random guy tweeting,” Cruz responded. “The New York Post has the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in America. The New York Post is 200 years older. The New York Post was founded by Alexander Hamilton. And your position is that you can sit in Silicon Valley and demand of the media — that you can tell them what stories they can publish, and you can tell the American people what they hear.”

Cruz asked Dorsey if he believed media outlets needed to “genuflect and obey your dictates” if they wanted to operate on Twitter. Dorsey objected, saying, “We recognized an error in this policy, and specifically the enforcement.”

The exchange came as part of a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday morning, where Dorsey appeared virtually to testify before senators.

Twitter blocked The Post’s Twitter account on Oct. 14, the day it first shared its reporting about the Biden family’s business dealings. It subsequently went on a banning binge, preventing members of Congress and even the House Judiciary Committee from sharing The Post’s reporting, as well as prohibiting users from sharing it in private messages.

Some of those measures were later reversed, but as of Oct. 28, The Post’s account was still banned.

Watch above via the Senate Commerce Committee.

