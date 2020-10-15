Twitter on Thursday warned users against clicking on a link to a website for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee after the committee posted a copy of a New York Post story about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Twitter censored our last link!” a Twitter account for the committee wrote Thursday morning. They said they had posted it on Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) page to get around the warning.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) shared an image of the warning in a separate message, and wrote “Twitter is now blocking an official government website to protect Joe Biden.” He added, “Twitter censors the United States House of Representatives but not propaganda from Communist China and Iran.”

The development comes after Twitter locked accounts for President Donald Trump’s campaign and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing a link to the same report, as well as One America News anchor Jack Posobiec.

Facebook took a similar measure by flagging the story, but did not lock high-profile accounts related to it.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) also announced on Twitter Thursday that the Senate Judiciary Committee would vote Tuesday on whether to issue a subpoena to compel Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on the matter. “Pleased to announce the full Judiciary Committee will vote on subpoena … on Tuesday,” Hawley wrote. He added that the subpoena “should include Facebook.”

Speaking on Capitol Hill Thursday morning, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he anticipated Dorsey would testify the following Friday if the vote is successful.

