The university announced by Bari Weiss has already lost two advisors.

One week ago today, Weiss announced the creation of the University of Austin, which bills itself as a free-thinking institution as opposed to “lliberalism and censoriousness” at other universities. Andrew Sullivan, Larry Summers, David Mamet, and many others are attached.

One of the main issues the university addresses in its FAQ is exactly what the role of its advisors will be.

UATX is fortunate to have a diverse board of advisors, who offer advice and expertise across many areas on a venture still in formation. They are united in their commitment to academic freedom and the need for innovation in higher education and the need for open inquiry and civil discourse. We would expect that our advisors will not be in full agreement with each other or all of the choices we make as an institution. This is exactly what we hope for given our commitment to vigorous analysis and spirited debate.

Just a week later two of those advisors have already stepped aside.

Psychologist Steven Pinker and University of Chicago Chancellor Robert Zimmer are leaving because of what the University of Austin calls “unnecessary complications.”

Our website initially failed to make clear the distinction between the Founding Trustees and the Advisory Board. Although we moved swiftly to correct this mistake, it conflated advisors, who were aligned in general with the project but not necessarily in agreement with all its actions and statements, and those who had originated the project and bear responsibility for those things. This led to unnecessary complications for several members of the advisory board, including Robert Zimmer and Steven Pinker, for which we are deeply sorry. We fully understand their decisions to step down as advisors.

Zimmer had to post a statement on the University of Chicago website saying he stepped down because “the new university made a number of statements about higher education in general, largely quite critical, that diverged very significantly from my own views.”

Pinker, meanwhile, said it was an “amicable agreement” and wouldn’t comment any further.

By mutual & amicable agreement, I'm stepping off the Board of Advisors of U of Austin #UATX, wishing them well. I'm concentrating on Rationality (the book) and Think With Pinker (the BBC radio & podcast series) & won't be speaking on this further. https://t.co/xgo7exT61C — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) November 15, 2021

As of this posting, E. Gordon Gee — the president of West Virginia University — is still listed on the board of advisors, days after he defended his role at the University of Austin from criticism at the university he is currently the president of.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com