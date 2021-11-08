West Virginia University President Defends Advising Bari Weiss’ University: ‘I Do Not Agree Other Universities Are No Longer Seeking the Truth’

A new university announced by Bari Weiss Monday has gotten a great deal of mockery and scrutiny.

The board of advisors includes Weiss, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Steven Pinker, Sohrab Ahmari, Larry Summers, Andrew Sullivan, and David Mamet.

One rather notable name is E. Gordon Gee, who is currently serving as the president of West Virginia University.

For some reason, a university president joining an organization explicitly branding itself as a university against “illiberalism and censoriousness prevalent in America’s most prestigious universities” faced some questions from that university.

Gee wrote an open letter to WVU students, faculty, staff, and alumni addressing “the concerns many of you expressed” about his role.

“I am fully committed to West Virginia University,” he said. “Our mission as a land-grant, flagship institution that serves our state and its people is – and will always be – my only priority. I am devoted to this University and to all of you who share in its past, present and future. I have no intentions of placing my energies elsewhere.”

Gee explained he believes in universities as “a haven where all ideas can be exchanged freely in a civil and thoughtful manner.”

Serving in an advisory capacity does not mean I believe or agree with everything that other advisors may share. I do not agree other universities are no longer seeking the truth nor do I feel that higher education is irreparably broken. I do not believe that to be the case at West Virginia University.

“While I know some are disappointed that I have served in this role of advisor, I did so with the highest intention to develop strategies that would improve and potentially benefit all of higher education,” he wrote. “Sharing the innovation that is happening at West Virginia University and the vision we have for a brighter future will lift us all. It does not detract from, nor delay, the important and critical work we are doing here.”

You can read Gee’s full letter here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com