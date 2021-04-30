TX GOP Candidate Notifies Law Enforcement Over Stunning Robocall Baselessly Accusing Her of Murdering Her Husband

A Republican congressional candidate in Texas has notified law enforcement over a rather stunning robocall attempting to smear her by baselessly accusing her of being responsible for her husband’s death.

Susan Wright is running in the special election in Texas’ sixth congressional district to replace her late husband, Congressman Ron Wright, who died of covid in February.

The special election is Saturday, and Wright’s campaign apparently became aware of these robocalls Friday morning, according to Politico.

The robocall rather outlandishly claims Wright “tearfully confided in a nurse that she had purposely contracted the coronavirus,” and makes the baseless insinuation she murdered her husband and is running now “to cover it up.”

The Wright campaign has reached out to the FBI and DOJ about the smear. She said in a statement, “This is illegal, immoral, and wrong. There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb.”

Wright is running in a crowded race, and this week she was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

CBS DFW shared the audio of the shocking robocall:

