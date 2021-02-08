Representative Ron Wright (R-TX) has sadly passed from the effects of Covid-19. His family and spokesperson confirmed his death on Monday morning, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” according to a statement released by Wright’s office. “Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Wright replaced Rep. Joe Barton in the Dallas area congressional district and was just re-elected last November. He had been battling cancer.

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to succumb to the potentially fatal diseases. In December of last year, Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow also died from Covid-19.

