U.S. Citizen Dies of Wuhan Coronavirus in China, First American Fatality From Disease

A United States citizen in China has become the first known American fatality from the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the U.S. State Department.

On Saturday, a 60 year-old American who died in China was reported to be the first American to die of the deadly disease, Axios reported:

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China on Thursday — making it the first known American death from the illness, according to a State Department spokesperson.

This news comes on the heels of a cruise ship being screened for Wuhan coronavirus in Bayonne, New Jersey. There have been thousands of cases and hundreds of fatalities in China, but thus far many fewer cases and deaths in other countries where the virus has been reported.

