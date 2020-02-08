Watch Michael Moore Wave Hand in Questionable Reenactment of Pete Buttigieg at Debate

After Friday’s Democratic primary debate, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes presented some post-debate analysis with a variety of guests, including filmmaker and Bernie Sanders supporter Michael Moore. But it was Moore’s caricature of another 2020 candidate that raised a question about just what Moore was driving at.

Moore was giving a broad review of the performances of the candidates, saying that each of them had a moment or delivered a line in the debate that he liked. He singled out Sen. Amy Klobuchar for being honest and not “pandering” when she speaks, and that led to his praise of a moment in particular, when she confronted Pete Buttigieg.

“When she said that to Pete Buttigieg, about, ‘you said that you were bored with the trial, that you’d rather watch cartoons’ and then the camera cut to him, and he, like a cartoon character, raised his hand–” Moore said. At that point, he paused, made a mocking face and acted out raising his hand, first bent at the wrist, and then corrected to raised straight, and said “–like this.”

“And I’m like, oh don’t do that,” Moore continued, making a distressed face, as the crowd and Chris Hayes laughed.

Perhaps with some realization, Moore abruptly changed from reviewing the debate moments to a swiftly stated praise for Buttigieg’s Iowa Caucus performance.

“Let’s have a round of applause for the fact that, we have, maybe a tie, for first. I think, Bernie won the popular vote,” said Moore. “But we had a gay man, in the United States of America, won a primary, or tied a primary, and, it’s a great moment!”

It is debatable, and will be debated on social media, whether Moore was trying to mock Buttigieg with a stereotype or not. But it is at least worth noting that, were this a Fox News post-debate analysis, it would definitely be taken that way, and definitely be the subject of commentary on the other networks.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

