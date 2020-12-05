WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds ‘Victory Rally’ In Valdosta, Georgia

President Donald Trump will be appearing at a campaign rally in Valdosta, Georgia to encourage his supporters to get out the vote for Senators David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The two Georgia Republicans are defending their seats in a double runoff election on January 5 against Democratic challengers John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Control of the Senate is at stake: if the Democrats win both sides, the Senate would be split 50-50, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tiebreaker vote.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EDT.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]