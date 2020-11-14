United States Reports Staggering 184,000 New Covid Cases Friday — Another New Record

The United States suffered its worst day yet for coronavirus infections, with a world-record 184,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday.

With a widely-distributed vaccine still at least several months away, there were 184,514 new cases reported yesterday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 1,431 deaths reported, a grim metric that lags behind case rates by several weeks.

CNN reports this is the fourth consecutive day of record cases:

This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the country since the pandemic began, and continues a four-day streak of record-breaking totals. In total, there are at least 10,737,335 Covid-19 cases and 244,332 people have died in the US, according to JHU. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. Here are the worst days in the US so far: November 13: 184,514 cases

November 12: 153,496 cases

November 11: 143,231 cases

November 10: 140,290 cases

November 7: 128,468 cases

At the current pace, the United States could surpass one million reported cases this week alone.

