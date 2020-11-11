President Donald Trump’s campaign attacked Pfizer in a fundraising email Wednesday, claiming that the pharmaceutical company had purposefully delayed their coronavirus vaccine until after November 3rd to hurt his re-election chances.

Earlier this week, news broke that the vaccine that Pfizer and a German biotechnology firm called BioNTech had successfully achieved a 90 percent effectiveness rate in their Phase III trials. Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the announcement as a very good sign for other similar vaccines being developed by other countries, making it easier to quickly distribute viable vaccines to the entire population.

Pfizer CEO Albert Boula called it a “great day for science” and a “great day for humanity,” and noted that they had already begun manufacturing the stockpile that will be needed to distribute the vaccine to the billions of people that will need it, anticipating being able to have ready up t0 50 million doses by the end of the year, and 1.3 billion next year.

Boula has also been adamant that they were not working with the election as a timeline, telling CNBC that “Election Day was always an artificial date…we are going to follow the speed of science.”

“I was predicting that this will happen at the end of October, it happened a week later,” Boula added. “I think the most important thing right now for everyone, it is to feel the joy that it happened and it happened so well. 90 percent.”

Trump is apparently not “feeling the joy” that the vaccine happened, and has repeatedly commented over the past few months that he felt the drug companies were purposefully holding back in order to hurt his campaign.

Reporter Nathaniel Reed posted a screenshot of the email he received from the Trump campaign, focusing on this attack.

Pres. Trump taking a dig @pfizer in latest fundraising email re: a vaccine. “Pfizer and the others probably didn’t have the courage to make this HISTORIC announcement before November 3rd, because they hoped it would keep me from WINNING BIG” pic.twitter.com/XRAUsxEZyh — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) November 11, 2020

“As I have long said,” began the campaign email, written from Trump, “the success of a coronavirus vaccine would only be announced after the Election.”

“Pfizer and the others probably didn’t have the courage to make this HISTORIC announcement before November 3rd, because they hoped it would keep me from WINNING BIG.”

The email continued, claiming that if President-elect Joe Biden had been in office this year, “you wouldn’t have the vaccine for another four years,” and the “bureaucracy would have destroyed millions of lives!”

“The Left is trying to STEAL this Election and RUIN all of our incredible progress,” the email continued, before going into the fundraising pitch.

Recent news reports have covered how the Trump campaign has recently laid off many staffers, and the fundraising appeals asking for donations to pay for legal challenges to the election results, but half of the funds raised will be used to retire the campaign’s debts.

Meanwhile, the United States is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, in terms of the case numbers reaching an all-time high after over a week of exceeding 100,000 new daily cases, as well seeing spikes in the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

More than 10 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, with the last million coming in the first ten days of November alone. Nearly a quarter of a million have died.

