More Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic than from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic – a grim milestone reached on Monday.

The United States has lost 675,446 Americans to Covid-19, which hit the United States in March 2020 after it originated in China in late 2019. That figure surpassed the U.S. death toll from the 1918 influenza pandemic of approximately 675,000.

As the Associated Press pointed out:

The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time. …While the delta-fueled surge in new infections may have peaked, U.S. deaths still are running at over 1,900 a day on average, the highest level since early March, and the country’s overall toll stood at just over 674,000 as of midday Monday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, though the real number is believed to be higher.

Watch above, via CNN.

