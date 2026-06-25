‘I’m Gonna Get in Trouble’: JD Vance Quotes ‘Great Christian Theologian P Diddy’

Vice President JD Vance quoted the “great Christian theologian P Diddy” during a Thursday conversation at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, laughing, “I’m gonna get in trouble.”

Speaking with Richard Nixon Foundation CEO Jim Byron, Vance was questioned on the title of one of his chapters in Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith — “More Money, More Problems.”

“Why does more money sometimes cause more problems?” asked Byron.

“Well, you know, I’m a millennial, and so I believe that’s the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P Diddy,” said Vance to laughs from the crowd, “who, as we found out over the last couple of years, is very much not a Christian or a theologian.”

Here, Vance is referring to disgraced hip-hop artist Sean Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. “Mo Money Mo Problems” is a 1997 song by The Notorious B.I.G., featuring Combs and Mase.

“But,” the vice president attempted to continue while still laughing, “see, I’m gonna get in trouble for all kinds of things. That’ll be one of ’em. That will be in an attack ad at some point in the future.”

Also in his Thursday appearance, Vance commented on the “historical legacy” of former President Richard Nixon.

“I think that his historical legacy is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, but I think deservedly so,” said the vice president. “As I joked with [former National Security Advisor] Robert [O’Brien] backstage, if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story. The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy. And by the way, if you look at the story of how the deep state took down Richard Nixon, it’s not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions, tried to do to [President] Donald Trump.”

Watch the full clip above via @NixonFoundation on YouTube.

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