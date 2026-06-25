Chris Christie Goes off on Caller’s ‘Bullsh*t Conspiracy Theories’

During Thursday’s edition of The Dan Abrams Show, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie went off on what he labeled “bullsh*t conspiracy theories” from a caller.

The caller, Dave from New York, phoned into Mediaite founder Dan Abrams’ Sirius XM show to question Christie about his previously mentioned connection between the weaponization of the Justice Department and President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I find it a little amazing that you wanna say that the weaponization started under the Trump administration,” said the caller. “You forgot about [former Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper spying on Americans? [Former FBI Director James] Comey leaking? [Former President Joe] Biden with a preemptive pardon? And then, hey, you’re gonna really sit here and expect America to believe that [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland was acting independently?”

“How do you know that?” questioned Christie. “You speak, authoritatively, like you were in the Oval when President Biden called Garland in and said, ‘Hey, go prosecute Trump right now.'”

“Joe Biden, we all know, he didn’t know what the heck he was doing,” said the caller. “He wasn’t even running the country.”

“He wasn’t running the country, but he knew enough to tell Merrick Garland to prosecute Donald Trump?” Christie clapped back, pointing out how “intellectually inconsistent” the caller’s argument was. “This is what happens when you go down the path of bullsh*t conspiracy theories… You get caught up in it when you have somebody who knows how to cross-examine someone, to ask them the questions based upon what they say.”

Christie concluded, “Look, I am not a supporter of Joe Biden’s. I did not vote for Joe Biden. I don’t think Joe Biden was a good president. But don’t tell me and the people who are listening to this program that you’re sitting in New York and you know all this stuff. The only reason you know it is because Donald Trump has said it. And let me tell you, I’ve known Donald Trump for 24 years, and you might find this hard to believe, but the man is very capable of lying, and he does it on a regular basis.”

Watch the full clip above via The Dan Abrams Show.

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