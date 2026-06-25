Trump Tells Farmers They’ll Be Able to Sell Products to ‘The Lovely Country of Iran’

President Donald Trump promised American farmers that they’ll soon be able to sell products to “the lovely country of Iran” during a Thursday dinner at the White House’s Rose Garden.

Referencing Iran, with whom the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding to end their conflict last week, Trump said, “After years of getting ripped off by other countries on trade, we’ve reduced the agricultural trade deficit, just this year, by 42%, opening markets to the American exports, and all over the world, we’re opening up markets for the farmers.”

The president continued:

And we have another one, a new market, coming up. And that’s called the lovely country of Iran. It’s a beautiful place. Would anybody like to go there? Uh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, uh, they’re having a hard time with food, and we’re gonna be taking some of their money and we’ll spend it, and we’re gonna be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn — a lot of it — and, uh, that process is gonna be starting pretty soon. It’s gonna be pretty big, too. I think it’s gonna be very big.

Early on Thursday morning, however, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X, “America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we’re harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It’s organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises, and trash talks.”

America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 25, 2026

Trump’s pledge garnered a lot of attention from left-leaning voices on X, including from MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, who wrote on Thursday, “So then farmers won’t need anymore taxpayer bailouts from this point forward then like they have to get constantly during both of Trump’s terms? No more welfare for farmers?”

Notably, in a March White House address, the president claimed that farmers “make enough money” already and that government financial assistance “doesn’t matter to you, right?”

Watch the clip above via @WhiteHouse on YouTube.

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