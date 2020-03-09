US Secret Service Sends Out Warning About Coronavirus Scammers

The United States Secret Sevice is offering Americans a serious warning Monday afternoon against possible scammers who are seeking to exploit citizens – during the current period of crisis and fear created by the deadly novel Coronavirus.

The scammers, according to the Secret Service, are targeting victims via email and the internet.

“Criminals are opportunists, and as seen in the past, any major news event can become an opportunity for groups or individuals with malicious intentions. The Coronavirus is no different. In fact, the Coronavirus is a prime opportunity for enterprising criminals because it plays on one of the basic human conditions…fear,” stated the Secret Service in a press release.

Elaborating on the fear created by the virus – the agency continued by warning about a variety of scams while adding that the “Secret Service is proactively taking steps to alert the public” about possible dangers.

“Fear can cause normally scrupulous individuals to let their guard down and fall victim to social engineering scams, phishing scams, non-delivery scams, and auction fraud scams. The United States Secret Service is proactively taking steps to alert the public about the types of email scams associated with the Coronavirus.”

The advice the Secret Service is issuing includes by aware of possible “phishing emails” which give the appearance as to look legitimate, but are fraudulent emails.

The agency further warns against “opening attachments and clicking on links within emails from senders you do not recognize.”

The statement concluded, “These attachments can contain malicious content, such as ransomware, that can infect your device and steal your information. Be leery of emails or phone calls requesting account information or requesting you to verify your account. Legitimate businesses will never call you or email you directly for this information.”

Secret Service issues Phishing Alert about Coronavirus email scams and how to protect yourself: https://t.co/NBCODtJZAx pic.twitter.com/ONmJ479z5q — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 9, 2020

