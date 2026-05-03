President Donald Trump hit an all-time low in disapproval in the latest Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll — notching a particularly dismal score on one major issue that seems certain to spell trouble for his party if it holds through November’s midterm elections.

According to the poll published Sunday morning, Trump came in at 37 percent overall approval — a number very much in line with other recent surveys which show him languishing in the mid-30s. His disapproval in the poll was 62 percent, and that represents an all-time low for him in the Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll. At no point in either his first or second terms has he hit 62 percent disapproval in that survey.

And a big part of the reason why seems to be the economy. The poll found that just 34 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy overall. And the numbers get even worse on several adjacent issues. Only 27 percent of respondents approve of the president’s handling of inflation. And a paltry 23 percent approve of how Trump has dealt with cost of living — with a massive 76 percent giving him a thumbs down on cost of living issues.

Trump is underwater by at least 9 points uon every single issue polled by the Post, ABC and Ipsos. His handling of immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border is approved by 45 percent of Americans, compared to 54 percent who disapprove. But on most of the major issues on which the poll asked respondents to weigh in, the president was underwater by 20, 30 and even 50+ points.

RealClearPolitics, which averages all major polls, currently shows Trump at 40.9 percent overall approval. That number will drop once the Post/ABC/Ipsos poll is factored in.

As concerning as the poll might be for Trump, his approval rating remains higher than that of his vice president and other major figures in his cabinet. The Post/ABC/Ipsos poll found only 35 percent of Americans approve of Vice President JD Vance’s job performance, while 29 percent approve of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and 27 percent approve of FBI Director Kash Patel.

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