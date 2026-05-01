Trump Says He Has No Idea What Happened To Weapons the U.S. Sent To Be Used in Iran: ‘I’m Not Happy’

President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” after weapons the U.S. supposedly delivered were not used against the Iranian regime, as intended.

Trump took questions from reporters on Friday afternoon amid the ongoing war in Iran, which is currently paused due to a ceasefire. Nevertheless, Iran is still restricting traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. continues its blockade of the country. One reporter asked the president about his previous claim of having sent weapons to Kurdish elements in the region.

“I’m not happy with the delivery of the weapons,” Trump said. “I’m not thrilled with it. But a small amount of weapons were sent, and we’ll see who has them. But I’m not happy with what happened with the Kurds. The Kurds did not deliver the weapons.”

In the early days of the war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, Trump encouraged Kurdish militias in the region to begin an offensive against Iran. On March 5, a reporter asked Trump if the U.S. would provide assistance to the Kurds.

“I can’t tell you that,” he said then. “If they’re ​going to do that, that’s good.”

Earlier this month, Trump told Fox News that the U.S. had attempted to arm protesters in Iran via the Kurds.

“We sent them a lot of guns. We sent them through the Kurds,” the president said at the time. For their part, Kurdish leaders said they received no such weapons. Furthermore, they added that Trump’s comments could make them vulnerable to retaliation from Iran.

Watch above via Fox News.

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