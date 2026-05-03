ABC’s Raddatz Confronts Trump Official About Dismal New Poll: Americans Are Feeling ‘Bleak’ About Their Finances

ABC News’s Martha Raddatz confronted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about a dismal new poll showing Americans feeling “bleak” about gas prices.

Duffy spent the beginning on Sunday’s interview touting President Donald Trump’s energy policies in the face of the Iran war.

“It’s important for Americans to understand we have a tremendous amount of energy in America,” Duffy said. “And so, yes, it is priced globally, oil and gas is. But in America, we’re not going to have supply shortages because we produce so much here…and I think that can’t be forgotten because President Trump has focused on American energy and American energy dominance.”

Raddatz then hit Duffy with the new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

“Mr. Secretary, I know you’re feeling optimistic about this, but Americans are apparently not. Our new poll makes clear they feel generally bleak about their financial situation,” Raddatz said.

She continued, “Forty-four percent cut back on driving, 42 percent cut household expenses, 34 percent changed vacation plans. The rise in gas prices is having a real effect. So what would you say to those Americans? We see no end in sight yet of that war.”

Duffy began to talk about “what the president has done for consumers,” mentioning the one big, beautiful bill; tax refunds; no tax on tips or Social Security.

“But Mr. Secretary, what I’m talking about is now. I’m talking about now,” Raddatz interjected.

“I’m talking about now,” she repeated. “What is your message to Americans now who are suffering because of these gas prices?”

“Well, Martha, I am about talking about right now. We just we just went through tax season. and i’m just i’m talking about what happened with people’s refunds as they’ve gone through tax season.”

“Well. clearly they they’re not feeling it,” Raddatz said.

“Energy prices have come up, you’re right,” Duffy said. “And again, we’re going to get back to lower energy prices when the strait opens up, those prices come down, and Americans travel. And I think our economy is going to be set up for something that we haven’t seen before in regard to American wealth and American opportunity.”

Watch the clip above via This Week on ABC News.

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