Congressman Randy Fine Declares, ‘We Don’t Want Armenians To Be Able To Serve in Congress’

Jewish Florida Rep. Randy Fine: “We don’t want Armenians to be able to serve in Congress.” pic.twitter.com/iLdXFevB7s — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 1, 2026

While ranting against one of his political opponents, Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) said Armenians should not serve in Congress.

Fine, who is a controversial figure to say the least, is being challenged in August’s Republican primary by influencer and conspiracy theorist Dan Bilzerian for the GOP nominee for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Bilzerian has questioned the official death count of the Holocaust and has claimed that Jews were responsible for the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and the Sept 11 attacks. Meanwhile, Fine, who is Jewish, has referred to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as a “Muslim terrorist,” compared New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and said dropping nuclear weapons on Gaza would only be a bad idea because “the fallout would drift into Israel.”

On Thursday, Fine appeared on The Jenny Beth Show and unloaded on Bilzerian, who was born in Florida and is also an Armenian citizen. Fine took matters a step further by saying Armenians in general should not serve in Congress:

Israel just put out a list of the top 10 most dangerous anti-Semites in the world. And to my amazement, a guy I’d never even heard of until about three weeks ago was ranked number one. He’s got a very large social media following, not from Florida, he lives in Las Vegas when he’s not in his foreign country of Armenia. But you know, he’s just a terrible anti-Semite. I think what he’s trying to show is that this group of hate-filled lunatics and losers can take hold in the Republican Party. But look, my, constituents are smart. The little Armenian said, I think that President Trump was a pedophile rapist who should be impeached. That’s not a winning argument. It may work in Armenia, where he’s from [sic], but that’s not an argument. That’s not gonna work in the United States. So, it’s bad. We have to take it seriously because we don’t want this to take root in our party. We don’t want Armenians to be able to serve in Congress. But I’m not gonna lose too much sleep about it.

Regarding the aforementioned list, which was compiled by the Israeli government, Bilzerian is ranked first among “prominent influencers in the global anti-semitic and anti-Zionist arena in 2025, who were selected based on both the severity of their actions/statements and the scope of their influence.” In second place was climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who ranked six spots ahead of notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

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