Who is in the wrong when a person on an airplane reclines their seat, and the person behind them begins punching the chair out of anger? That is the question sparking hot controversy on Twitter with mixed reactions.

The viral clip posted to the social media site shows a man punching the rear of a woman’s chair while she is reclining in her seat on the aircraft. The man was sitting in the last row, and his seat would not recline on the flight.

One version of the video, posted by Washington, D.C. Fox 5 journalist Marina Marraco, has accumulated over 3.7 million views. And it has Twitter furiously divided.

This video has the internet legitimately divided . Dude is in the last seat on the plane. Seat doesn’t recline. Hers does. And she reclines. He’s upset, and is punching her seat incessantly— so she records. Who is right?!

Who is wrong?! See you at 7p on #FOX5LION@fox5dc pic.twitter.com/jjjTLLwvEc — Marina Marraco (@MarinaMarraco) February 12, 2020

Twitter users weighed in on who they thought was in the wrong, and reactions were split:

This is not debatable. That guy is a prick. https://t.co/yZxDezuOFI — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 13, 2020

The dude. This is easy. What freak keeps punching someone’s seat? Also it sucks but known that last seat doesn’t recline. https://t.co/tkizykvMbH — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 13, 2020

1) That guy’s an a-hole who should be banned from flying

2) People who recline their airline seats back are terrible, terrible people https://t.co/FVj3FWCk5K — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 13, 2020

I probably wouldn’t have reclined if I were her, but I definitely wouldn’t have started punching her seat like he did just because she utilized the full functionality of the seat for which she paid. They’re both kind of assholes (but he’s the bigger asshole). https://t.co/oM4OgIKQX9 — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) February 13, 2020

They’re both assholes. Him for kicking her chair and her for reclining it and filming him instead of getting a flight attendant. Flying sucks but please just chill the fuck out on airplanes. https://t.co/JMNTsDStWk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2020

She’s being an asshole. He’s being an asshole — it’s worse because no one knows if he’ll become violent. Airlines are the ones at fault for being so greedy they smash people in planes like sardines for an extra buck. People are rude and mean when they’re treated like cattle. https://t.co/3L9BxlLUhk — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 13, 2020

I’m of the opinion that the recline is never as bad as people pretend. He seems to be watching his video just fine! https://t.co/w3dmujLPWl — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 13, 2020

I just really dislike both of them. https://t.co/RdNLUClJ2Y — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 13, 2020

He is definitely wrong. How is this a debate? https://t.co/xha2nq1hbc — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 13, 2020

Are you kidding me right now? He’s wrong. He’s also being threatening. This is ridiculous that this is even a conversation. https://t.co/fsXGvakrjv — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 13, 2020

men who do shit like this to ladies forfeit their claim to being men. https://t.co/jPR4ibncE8 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 13, 2020

