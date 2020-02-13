comScore

Viral Video Of Man Punching Women’s Airplane Seatback Sends Internet Into Spiral

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 13th, 2020, 2:05 pm

Who is in the wrong when a person on an airplane reclines their seat, and the person behind them begins punching the chair out of anger? That is the question sparking hot controversy on Twitter with mixed reactions.

The viral clip posted to the social media site shows a man punching the rear of a woman’s chair while she is reclining in her seat on the aircraft. The man was sitting in the last row, and his seat would not recline on the flight.

One version of the video, posted by Washington, D.C. Fox 5 journalist Marina Marraco, has accumulated over 3.7 million views. And it has Twitter furiously divided.

Twitter users weighed in on who they thought was in the wrong, and reactions were split:

