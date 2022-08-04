WATCH: 80-Year-Old Store Owner Acts Fast, Fires Shotgun to Deter Robber in Dramatic Confrontation

An 80-year-old store owner in California acted fast by firing a shotgun to deter robbers.

The owner, Craig Cope, fired his gun during the incident, which occurred on Sunday at 2:45 am PT. The viral video shows what appears to be a man wearing an orange and purple jacket walking into the store with what appears to be a riffle. Cope can be seen on the other side of the store and firing his gun, causing the robber to flee. The video then shows the robber running to and getting into a BMW X3.

Cope told Fox News the incident wasn’t the first attempted robbery at his store and blamed politicians for the increase in crime.

“They know who they are and I’m sure the other people that would have the ability to do something, they know who they are,” Cope told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday. “But somebody needed to do something now because we’re just getting downhill faster and faster. And it’s certainly a concern not just from me but I hear it all the time from my customer base.”

The four robbers are in police custody on robbery and conspiracy charges. The robber who was shot is recovering. Cope told Fox News that he had a heart attack after the robbery but is doing fine.

Watch above, via Fox News.

