Liberal Podcaster Calls MAGA a ‘Pro-Pedophilia Death Cult’

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Progressive podcaster Jennifer Welch branded President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement an “anti-family, pro-pedophilia death cult.”

Welch made her claim during an interview with former CNN anchor Jim Acosta on his podcast on Saturday — one week after the suspected shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner targeted Trump because he believed the president was a “pedophile” and “rapist.”

She fumed America has a “mentally ill senior citizen-toddler” in the Oval Office, then bashed MAGA for making it happen.

“The amount of MAGA people that excuse this and support this and allow this is really the biggest cancer in the country. ‘Little Moses’ Mike Johnson has all of this power, and Trump literally has his little microscopic balls in the top drawer of the Resolute Desk,” Welch ranted. “He does nothing. He’s worthless. An absolutely worthless politician who will not shut up about how religious he is, yet he helps this president cover up pedophilia.”

She continued, “They’re talking now about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. Are you kidding me?”

“Jesus, I know,” Acosta lamented.

Welch — who co-hosts the popular liberal show I’ve Had It — took it up another level from there:

I say this on my podcast and I’m going to say it to your audience: MAGA is an anti-family pro pedophilia death cult. All of their policies lead to death. Look at Elon Musk. The richest man in the world has killed hundreds of thousands of people currently because of the dismantling of USAID.

Watch above via YouTube.

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