Watch: Marco Rubio Scores Yet Another Gig — Wedding DJ

Secretary of State Marco Rubio retained his title as “Secretary of Everything” Saturday night when he took a spin in the DJ booth at a family wedding.

Rubio got the nickname for his multiple high-profile jobs within the Trump administration, including interim national security advisor, and head archivist of the National Archives, among other roles.

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted the wedding video to X, writing, “Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!”

MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!🎶🎼🎵 pic.twitter.com/P8o79iwmZG — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 3, 2026

Rubio sported headphones and seemed to confer with the hired DJ when playing “Shiver” by John Summit & HAYLA, much to the guests’ delight as they linked arms and chanted to the beat.

At one point, Rubio nodded his head and waved his arm to the chorus, which really got the crowd going.

Rubio was apparently taking some down time before heading to Rome to meet with Pope Leo XIV this week in an attempt to thaw relations with the Vatican. The pontiff and Donald Trump have been exchanging words via social media over Trump’s policies on the Iran war, immigration, and memes depicting the president as Jesus Christ.

Trump has said, “I’m not a fan of Pope Leo,” while the Holy Father responded that he has “no fear” of the Trump administration.

The visit will be Rubio’s third trip to Italy in 12 months. He’s also expected to meet with Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomat, as well as with Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Rubio reportedly also asked to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but the request hasn’t yet been granted. Trump was critical of Meloni for standing behind Pope Leo during their war of words, and Rubio has denounced NATO allies for staying out of the Iran fracas.

The Pope turned his words into action on Friday, when he appointed former undocumented migrant Evelio Menjivar-Ayala as bishop of West Virginia in the United States. Menjivar-Ayala is originally from El Salvador and arrived in the US in 1990 hidden in the trunk of a car. He was ordained as a priest in 2004.

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