WATCH: ABC News’ Cecilia Vega Gives America Flashbacks By Calling Biden ‘President Trump’ at Briefing

ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega elicited nervous laughter when she accidentally referred to President Joe Biden as “President Trump” during a White House briefing Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki briefed the press corps Wednesday, and continued to parry questions from reporters desperate to come away with a fresh comment on the second impeachment trial.

Vega made a game attempt, but Psaki stuck to President Biden’s consistent message that impeachment is the business of the Senate, and his focus remains on confronting the Covid crisis.

Vega then asked Psaki about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s claim that President Biden has not called him since the inauguration.

“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is indicating that he hasn’t heard directly from President Biden, and that he reached out on Jan. 8 and has yet to hear back from the president directly,” Vega said, then began to ask “Why is President Trump, pardon me, why is President Biden not engaging with the Republican…”

Psaki let out a laugh and said, “I won’t tell him you called him President Trump.”

“Why is he not engaging with Kevin McCarthy directly?” Vega asked.

“Well I can assure you that senior members of our team are in close consultation and in touch with senior members of Congressman, Leader McCarthy’s team,” Psaki said. “I don’t have any additional calls to read out for you other than to repeat or reiterate that the president is open to, and committed, to speaking with a range of Democrats and Republicans, as is evidenced by the people he’s brought here to the White House, and he picks up the phone on a daily basis and calls people, but I don’t have any calls to Leader McCarthy to read out for you today.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]